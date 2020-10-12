Global  
 

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 00:42s
2020 Seat CUPRA Ateca Product

SEAT is refreshing its successful Ateca with the introduction of the 2020 version.

The revamped vehicle will build on its compact SUV attributes, adding a refreshed and more emotional appearance both inside and outside, a fully connected user experience, improved levels of safety and comfort and increased efficiency.

When it was first launched, the SEAT Ateca brought a new dimension to the compact SUV market; it was the perfect match for urban life, offering a spacious, practical and versatile SUV with a unique style.

And its clear character, emotional design and dynamic personality has been added into the new version.


