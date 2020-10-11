Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi releases Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
PM Modi releases Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia

PM Modi releases Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, through a virtual ceremony on October 12.

The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance was released in celebration of her birth centenary.

"Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people.

She proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important," PM said during the event.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi releases commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia

 The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance is being released in celebration of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary.
DNA

PM Modi launches property cards, slams opposition for trying to ‘stall development’

 Launching the physical distribution of ‘Svamitva’ property cards, PM Modi on Sunday hit out at the opposition for its criticism of the farm laws and other..
IndiaTimes

Vijaya Raje Scindia Vijaya Raje Scindia Rajmata of Gwalior

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi releases commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia

The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance is being released in celebration of Rajmata Vijaya...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia PM Modi releases Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia https://t.co/FcMXaKiA91 #India… https://t.co/OGiSHAAFuQ 41 seconds ago

Manikan51127709

BJP.L.MANIKANDAN PM Modi releases commemorative coin in honour of Smt. Vijaya Raje Scindia https://t.co/lWHreSlVFh via NaMo App https://t.co/KPhcNdTQ1g 2 minutes ago

3301Digital

Digital Anonymous Supporter 3301 #VijayaRajeScindia #CommemorativeCoin #Rs100Coin PM Modi releases commemorative coin in honour of Smt. Vijaya Raje… https://t.co/qSANkV4Cux 3 minutes ago

PurnashaPandit

Purnasha Pandit🇮🇳 RT @PCMohanMP: PM Shri @narendramodi ji releases commemorative coin of ₹100 in honour of #VijayaRajeScindia, today through a virtual ceremo… 9 minutes ago

KRISHANMOHANKR6

KRISHAN MOHAN KRISHANA PM Modi releases commemorative coin in honour of Smt. Vijaya Raje Scindia https://t.co/CURWqqv5Ny via NaMo App https://t.co/AlWaCBZzVi 11 minutes ago

namobharat17

NaMo Bharat PM Modi Releases Commemorative Coin in Honour of Smt. Vijaya Raje Scindia @narendramodi @narendramodi_in… https://t.co/Nfb6egd7dY 14 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse PM Modi pays tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia, releases commemorative coin https://t.co/3X4BsnVPh6 18 minutes ago

dipak_gondaliya

Dipak Gondaliya ( BJYM Surat city Guj.-9925113309) RT @PRupala: LIVE : PM Shri Narendra Modi releases commemorative coin in honour of Smt. Vijaya Raje Scindia #RajmataScindia 19 minutes ago