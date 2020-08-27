Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers rejoiced outside the Staples Center on Sunday as the team nailed a 17th championship win at the NBA Finals over the Miami Heat.
They're now tied with the Boston Celtics for record number of title wins.
Chants and cheers filled the air as fans stormed the streets, paying tribute to the late basketball legend and longtime Lakers player Kobe Bryant.
"Man, there's so many emotions going on right now I can't even describe myself, like, it's just crazy.
You know, it's been 10 years and I feel like this is all dedicated to Kobe.
Shout out to Kobe, rest in heaven." LeBron James led the Lakers to victory with 106 points over the Heat's 93.
James was named the Finals MVP, capping another illustrious title run with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
Having earned the MVP title in each of his four championship seasons, he's now the first player in NBA history to take home the award with three different teams. The Lakers held on to their unstoppable lead throughout the game, up by 28 points at the break, the second-largest halftime lead in NBA Finals history.
And with little over a minute left on the clock, James and fellow Laker Anthony Davis gathered with their teammates at the bench to begin the celebrations.
An ex-military policewoman is fulfilling her ‘Fantasy’ and raking in over£1,500 an hour for impersonating her idol Mariah Carey – after more than 4,000fans subscribed to her YouTube channel to see her lip-sync to the diva’s hits.Now Jessie Castro, 39, of Orlando, Florida, USA – who has appeared in adocumentary and on US talk shows after her lookalike videos went viral – ispreparing for a full-on festive season, when she will come into her own lip-syncing to the singer’s Yuletide classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You. Andwith multi-Grammy award winning Mariah turning 50 this year, launching a newbook this month and releasing an album in October, mum-of-one Jessie isanticipating a lucrative few months ahead – even though her performing work isjust a ‘side hustle’ to her current job as a college administrator at FullSail University in Winter Park, Florida. She said: ““I can’t say there’s anaverage amount I make each year because I can go for months without doinggigs, but it must be in excess of $20,000 (£15,640) annually, if I do a gigevery three months and two a week at Christmas.” It was after a video callwith the world number one Madonna impersonator, Chris America, following alookalike convention in 2015 that Jessie, who has a son, Arian, 12 – havingnoticed a surge in people saying she looked like Mariah after her album,Butterfly, went multi-platinum in 1997 – started to develop her career. Shesaid: “I had met Chris America over video call and she became kind of a mentorto me. She was amazing. She is a star among lookalikes.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Katy Perry and fiancee Orland Bloom are new parents. The singer and American Idol judge gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. According to CNN, Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news on Instagram Thursday. Bloom, a 43-year-old British actor, shared a post confirming the arrival of their daughter. The post featured a black and white photograph of the child's hand. Katy and Orlando told reporters; "'We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter".