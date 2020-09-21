Global  
 

CM Uddhav announces probe after power outage brings Mumbai to a standstill

Mumbai was brought to a standstill by a power outage at around 10 am due to a technical snag.

Train services were affected and many commuters were left stranded.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.” In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, ‘The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.’ Several outstation trains were also held up at several locations due to the power outage.

Many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter and tweeted about the power outage.

‘T 3688 - Entire city in power outage ..

Somehow managing this message ..

Keep calm all shall be well ,’ Amitabh tweeted.

Ashoke Pandit, on the other hand, hopped on to Twitter to term the power failure as a ‘massive symptom of a failing administration’.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a probe into the power outage.

Watch the full video for all the details.


