Both sides have accused each other of shelling overnight in breach of a Russian-brokered ceasefire.

Here are the top stories for Sunday, October 11th: President Trump insists he's virus-free; Northern England braces for more virus restrictions; Overnight..

A local conflict over a remote region is in grave danger of turning into a new "regional war" that could suck in three major military powers – all with reasons..

bne IntelliNews #bneEditorsPicks Nagorno-Karabakh truce teeters on edge of collapse after weekend of claimed attacks… https://t.co/tPtXOW3WDl 7 minutes ago

Amandeep Singh RT @goldenarcher : https://t.co/kfwDql9Xfu Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is ushering in a new age of warfare. Drones, sensors, long-range weapon… 6 minutes ago

Shahin Agayev RT @f1d9n : Azerbaijan does not terrorize the civilian population and does not use prohibited weapons as Armenia does. There are many facts… 4 minutes ago

SBG RT @algalitsky : Here’s part of my live interview w/ @KTLA from our protest today condemning Azerbaijan’s genocidal aggression against #Arme … 4 minutes ago

WION Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in new clashes overnight and Monday morning even as a Russian-brokered… https://t.co/Zh8N4kKDqO 3 minutes ago

v e c t o r 🇮🇳 RT @WIONews : Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in new clashes overnight and Monday morning even as a Russian-brokered ceasefire… 2 minutes ago

Turkish Policy Quarterly #NagornoKarabakh truce under severe strain as both #Armenia and #Azerbaijan allege violations via @NBCNews https://t.co/Ma3cmCuq6a 56 seconds ago