Liverpool metro mayor on new lockdown financial support

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Liverpool metro mayor on new lockdown financial support

Liverpool metro mayor on new lockdown financial support

Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram calls on the government to provide a financial support package for local businesses as new lockdown restrictions could see the closure of pubs, gyms and casinos in the city.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Liverpool set to face strictest England Covid rules

 Merseyside is expected to be the only part of England to face the tightest "Tier 3" restrictions.
BBC News

COVID-19 spreads rapidly in northern England [Video]

COVID-19 spreads rapidly in northern England

Liverpool, Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester have seen steep rises in cases, mainly clustered around universities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Government working with local leaders amid rising cases [Video]

Government working with local leaders amid rising cases

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says the Government is working closely with local leaders on new restrictions amid rising cases of Covid-19, particularly in the North of England. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

ladycatlover

Maggie W RT @LivEchonews: The Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has spoken about how long the restrictions may last for https://t.co/Wkw12PNyNc 53 minutes ago

Seaside42351838

Seasider RT @paulbayes: The hard work of negotiation and clarification is going on. When we hear the details of any new lockdown regulations I'll se… 59 minutes ago

massagedocMI

Dr.Dick Nelson cmt RT @BBCBreakfast: Liverpool's Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram, reveals on #BBCBreakfast the city's leaders were given no say over what tier of… 1 hour ago

LivEchonews

Liverpool Echo The Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has spoken about how long the restrictions may last for https://t.co/Wkw12PNyNc 1 hour ago

disc_southport

Discover Southport RT @SouthportBID: #LATEST | It has now been formally confirmed that Liverpool City Region, including Southport, has moved to a three tier l… 1 hour ago

PKT_develop

Patrick Kolipson BBCBreakfast: Liverpool's Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram, reveals on #BBCBreakfast the city's leaders were given no sa… https://t.co/f29GUcM2p9 1 hour ago

KendrickLomarr

Kenny Lomas Big announcement on fresh lockdown measures for the Liverpool City Region expected today. Here's a joint statement… https://t.co/3ulYD5ND2s 2 hours ago

jackietvpsychic

Jackie Rocks Celebrity Psychic #JRocks RADIOTV BLM RT @LivEchonews: Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram asks for clarity on the differentiation between a restaurant and gastropub https://t.co/5ELHjV7… 2 hours ago


Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns [Video]

Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published