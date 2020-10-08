Liverpool metro mayor on new lockdown financial support
Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram calls on the government to provide a financial support package for local businesses as new lockdown restrictions could see the closure of pubs, gyms and casinos in the city.
Report by Alibhaiz.
The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool unveils a set of unseen photos of JohnLennon, taken by Robert Deutsch, in 1974. Plus shots of Lennon's glasses andpiano and quotes from Diane Glover of The Beatles Story.
The latest virtual concert from BTS, "Map of the Soul ON:E," attracted more than 100 million viewers Saturday.
The pay-per-view event beat their last concert in June, "BANG BANG CON The Live," which broke the Guinness World Record for most viewers for a music concert livestream, with more than three-quarters of a million fans from the BTS ARMY in 100 countries.
The South Korean seven-piece performed on four huge stages, and fans were able to choose between six different screens.
The concert comes soon after the massive success of the band's first single entirely in English, "Dynamite," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last month, and stayed there for three weeks.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says the Government is working closely with local leaders on new restrictions amid rising cases of Covid-19, particularly in the North of England.
