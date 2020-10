Prosecutor said nine killed in Azeri shelling Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:16s - Published Prosecutor said nine killed in Azeri shelling On Sunday, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of heavily shelling a residential area in Ganja, its second largest city, in the early hours of the morning, and of hitting an apartment building. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend