Khushbu Sundar quits Congress minutes after being dropped as the spokesperson|Oneindia News

Large parts of Mumbai and its suburbs are facing a power failure, due to which several trains have been held up.

According to the city's electricity supply board, the outage is because of the TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar one of the Congress's most prominent defenders quit the party today and is expected to join the BJP.

The The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Monday launched the 800-km range Nirbhay cruise missile from Odisha’s test facility into the Bay of Bengal but decided to abort the trial a few minutes later.

With the arrival of the winters and the increase in stubble burning in the neighbouring states of haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh...toxic air woes are back to haunt the Delhiites.

