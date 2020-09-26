Global  
 

England new lockdown rules: Liverpool to be placed under tight restrictions

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Liverpool metro mayor on new lockdown financial support [Video]

Liverpool metro mayor on new lockdown financial support

Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram calls on the government to provide a financial support package for local businesses as new lockdown restrictions could see the closure of pubs, gyms and casinos in the city. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Liverpool set to face strictest England Covid rules

 Merseyside is expected to be the only part of England to face the tightest "Tier 3" restrictions.
BBC News

On This Day: 9 October 1940

 Legendary Beatles founder John Winston Lennon was born in Liverpool. (Oct. 9)
 
USATODAY.com
Never before seen Lennon photos go on display [Video]

Never before seen Lennon photos go on display

The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool unveils a set of unseen photos of JohnLennon, taken by Robert Deutsch, in 1974. Plus shots of Lennon's glasses andpiano and quotes from Diane Glover of The Beatles Story.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Updates: Local lockdown latest with PM set to make speech

Updates: Local lockdown latest with PM set to make speech New lockdown rules for England are set to be announced by the Prime Minister later today. An...
Leicester Mercury - Published

The tough new lockdown rules that will hit England today

The tough new lockdown rules that will hit England today Boris Johnson is set to announce tougher restrictions for the north of England today which will see...
Wales Online - Published

Nick Nairn blasts new lockdown rules in 'fatal blow' to hospitality Twitter rant

Nick Nairn blasts new lockdown rules in 'fatal blow' to hospitality Twitter rant The Scots celebrity chef fears the worst after Nicola Sturgeon announced new restrictions limiting...
Daily Record - Published


Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over new Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over new Covid-19 restrictions

Last-minute changes to tough new lockdown restrictions in Scotland to exemptsome cafes have created a “lack of clarity”, Scotland’s First Minister hasconceded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland? [Video]

What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused onScotland’s hospitality sector as part of a “short, sharp” package of measuresaimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Thousands march through central London demanding end to lockdown [Video]

Thousands march through central London demanding end to lockdown

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday (September 26) demanding an end to lockdown restrictions. Many at the demonstration believed COVID-19 was a..

Credit: Newsflare