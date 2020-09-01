Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lithuania holds national election with coalition talks expected

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 04:44s - Published
Lithuania holds national election with coalition talks expected

Lithuania holds national election with coalition talks expected

Voters went to the polls on Sunday in the Baltic country, where the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy are dominant themes.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lithuania Lithuania Country on the shore of the Baltic Sea

Lithuania election: Soaring unemployment the big issue ahead of Sunday poll [Video]

Lithuania election: Soaring unemployment the big issue ahead of Sunday poll

Voters will choose a new parliament on Sunday as the centre-right coalition government faces strong criticism over soaring unemployment.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:20Published

UK recalls its ambassador from Belarus

 Great Britain, in solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, decided to recall its ambassador from Belarus for consultations. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab..
WorldNews

Baltic states Baltic states Countries east of the Baltic Sea

Lukashenko banned from Baltics after 'massive electoral fraud' and 'human rights breach' [Video]

Lukashenko banned from Baltics after 'massive electoral fraud' and 'human rights breach'

The Estonian foreign minister told Euronews the sanctions were decided over a 'massive' electoral fraud by Lukashenko's administration, as well as a "breach of human rights".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Lithuania holds national vote, coalition talks expected

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians voted Sunday in the first round of the parliamentary election...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Tweets about this

naty79erre

Natalia (erre) RT @EuropeElects: Lithuania, national parliament election (list votes) • liberal LP (RE) elected to parliament for 1st time • national-con… 15 minutes ago

tele6cayes

Radio Télé 6 Univers euronews: Voters went to the polls on Sunday in the Baltic country, where the government's handling of the coronavi… https://t.co/ahNXV1YCHs 3 hours ago

AtelierPatagoni

R. Ximena Hidalgo Melo RT @ABC: Lithuanians have voted in the first round of the parliamentary election in which the electorate will choose 141 national lawmakers… 7 hours ago