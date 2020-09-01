Lithuania holds national election with coalition talks expected euronews (in English) - Duration: 04:44s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:44s - Published Lithuania holds national election with coalition talks expected Voters went to the polls on Sunday in the Baltic country, where the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy are dominant themes.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Lithuania holds national vote, coalition talks expected VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians voted Sunday in the first round of the parliamentary election...

SeattlePI.com - Published 16 hours ago



