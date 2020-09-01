|
Lithuania holds national election with coalition talks expected
Voters went to the polls on Sunday in the Baltic country, where the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy are dominant themes.View on euronews
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians voted Sunday in the first round of the parliamentary election...
SeattlePI.com - Published
