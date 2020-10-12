Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 7: Salman Khan Asks 10 Contestants To Pack Up And Leave

Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar was everything fans expected it to be!

We got to see a little masti, host Salman Khan’s swag and a lot of ‘Vaar’ on freshers.

While the entire house was disappointed with Nikki Tamboli becoming the first confirmed contestant, seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were asked to fill up report cards of the contestants.

But why did Salman lose his cool and ask 10 celebs to pack up and leave?

Here’s everything that happened!