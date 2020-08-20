Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai, electricity to be restored soon

Global  
 

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs.

It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

Passengers were seen waiting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as local train services are disrupted due to power outage in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, a commuter said, "We are stuck here since 10:00 am." Another commuter added, "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here." Commuters were also seen waiting at Mulund Station as train services are disrupted due to power outage after a grid failure.

BMC said, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." Public announcement has also been made about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure.

Taking to social media, BEST tweeted, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure.

Inconveniences are regretted." According to an official statement, Central Railways said, "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivali are suspended.

It shall be resumed as soon as the traction power supply is restored.

Commuters are requested to cooperate."


Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Speaking to ANI, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway in Mumbai, Shivaji M Sutar said, "Trains between CSMT-Panvel on Harbour Line have resumed. We are trying to restore services between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Karjat/Kasara." "Long-distance trains from Mumbai rescheduled and incoming trains regulated at interchange points," CPRO added.

Mumbai outage: After major blackout, power supply restored in most areas; Thackeray orders probe

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ordered a probe into the incident that left lakhs on people in the financial capital of India affected.
Mumbai was brought to a standstill by a power outage at around 10 am due to a technical snag. Train services were affected and many commuters were left stranded. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.” In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, ‘The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.’ Several outstation trains were also held up at several locations due to the power outage. Many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter and tweeted about the power outage. ‘T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well ,’ Amitabh tweeted. Ashoke Pandit, on the other hand, hopped on to Twitter to term the power failure as a ‘massive symptom of a failing administration’. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a probe into the power outage. Watch the full video for all the details.

