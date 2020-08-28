Central govt employees to get cash incentives to spur economy | Oneindia News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new schemes on Monday, 12th October, to spur the economy.

Significantly, she said that ahead of Diwali, a special festival advance of Rs 10,000 would be given to all Central government employees and that government employees would get cash payments in lieu of LTCs.

Here are the details.

