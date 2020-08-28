Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Central govt employees to get cash incentives to spur economy | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Central govt employees to get cash incentives to spur economy | Oneindia News

Central govt employees to get cash incentives to spur economy | Oneindia News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new schemes on Monday, 12th October, to spur the economy.

Significantly, she said that ahead of Diwali, a special festival advance of Rs 10,000 would be given to all Central government employees and that government employees would get cash payments in lieu of LTCs.

Here are the details.

#CashPayments #NirmalaSitharaman #LTC


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

World Tourism Day 2020: How prepared is Kashmir to welcome back tourists amid Covid | Oneindia News [Video]

World Tourism Day 2020: How prepared is Kashmir to welcome back tourists amid Covid | Oneindia News

Covid-19 Pandemic has adversely affected the tourism industry across the world. The Tourism sector has incurred heavy losses in the past 6 months but now the industry is limping back to the new normal..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:33Published
Mumbai: Waterlogging, rail & road traffic disrupted after heavy rainfall | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai: Waterlogging, rail & road traffic disrupted after heavy rainfall | Oneindia News

Heavy rains that have been lashing Mumbai have led to severe water logging on roads and railway tracks. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
IPL 2020: CSK bowler and staff members test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK bowler and staff members test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Chennai Super Kings' preparations for the upcoming IPL season have run into complications after it emerged that a bowler and some staff members of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. Ministers..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published