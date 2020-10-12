Global  
 

NBA-LeBron earns 'respect' and fourth Finals MVP award

NBA-LeBron earns 'respect' and fourth Finals MVP award
NBA-LeBron earns 'respect' and fourth Finals MVP award

Lakers star LeBron James becomes first NBA player to win Finals MVP with three teams

 Only Michael Jordan with six has more Finals MVPs than LeBron James, who won his fourth Finals MVP award after leading the Lakers to the championship.
USATODAY.com

