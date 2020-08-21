Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
British Airways boss pushed out after tough year

BA boss Alex Cruz has been ousted after a tough year that saw him force through 13,000 jobs cuts at the carrier.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


British Airways' boss replaced amid industry's 'worst crisis'

 Alex Cruz leaves British Airways after four years with the airline, replaced by Aer Lingus' Sean Doyle.
BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow

British Airways’ last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have embarked on their final flights, with one landing at St Athan Airfield in Wales, and the other at Kemble Airfield in the Cotswolds. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off

British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed fromthe airport on their final flight. The jumbo jets left the west London airportshortly after 8.35am on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched alivestream of the event on Facebook.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Final flight for British Airways' last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes

 British Airways' last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed from the airport on their final flight.
Alex Cruz leaves British Airways after four years with the airline, replaced by Aer Lingus' Sean...
British Airways Gets First Class Suite With Closing Door for Extra Privacy

British Airways Gets First Class Suite With Closing Door for Extra Privacy 2020 has been a very tough year for the aviation industry, with many airlines either grounding entire...
Boeing 747: Video of plane landing for last time at Cotswold Airport as British Airways retires the jumbo jet [Video]

Boeing 747: Video of plane landing for last time at Cotswold Airport as British Airways retires the jumbo jet

The last-ever flight by a British Airways 747 landed at the Cotswold Airport in Kemble, UK on Thursday morning (October 8).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 08:34Published
Final call for BA 747s [Video]

Final call for BA 747s

British Airways' last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed from the airport on their final flight.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:30Published
BA is likely to face strike action - union [Video]

BA is likely to face strike action - union

British Airways is increasingly likely to face strike action this autumn, as the trade union representing cabin crew said that new contracts offered to the airline's remaining staff did not offer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published