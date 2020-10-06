Global  
 

Vehicles buried in Nevada desert part of 'International Car Forest'

Three hours north of Las Vegas sits a bizarre display of vehicles submerged and buried in the Nevada desert.

Footage shows the "International Car Forest of the Last Church" in the old mining town of Goldfield.

Cars and other vehicles protrude from the ground adorned with graffiti.

Artists Chad Sorg and Mark Rippie created the scrap graveyard, which has over 40 vehicles including buses, cars and trucks all either stacked upon each other or balancing on their ends.

The filmer explained: "This has got to be one of the coolest things I've seen travelling around.

Three hours north of Las Vegas is a tiny old gold mining town called Goldfield, Nevada and this is where the car forest is.

"Cars and busses buried halfway in the dirt with lots of graffiti art.

Very cool place for a photoshoot.

"It says enter at your own risk and to respect the art and artist.

"You can take photos and video, but to actually shoot Professionally you must get permits."




