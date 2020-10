Morrison: Republic of Ireland not clinical enough Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 days ago Morrison: Republic of Ireland not clinical enough Former Republic of Ireland forward Clinton Morrison says Stephen Kenny's search for a first win as manager won't end until the team becomes more clinical in the final third. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Kenny: We weren't clinical enough



Stephen Kenny feels his Republic of Ireland team didn't take the big chances they had after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Finland. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:12 Published on September 6, 2020