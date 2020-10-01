Tanishq commercial gets hate online, netizens allege 'love jihad' | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Tata group is under fire on social media for promoting what some internet users think is love jihad.

In its latest Tanishq jewellery advertisement, for its new range called Ekatvam, a confluence, a Muslim family is shown going out of their way to celebrate a baby shower custom that they traditionally don't for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

Why has this outraged some internet users?

