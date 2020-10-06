Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian has donated $1 million dollars to help Armenia amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan report shelling of cities despite truce Both sides have accused each other of shelling overnight in breach of a Russian-brokered ceasefire.

Prosecutor said nine killed in Azeri shelling On Sunday, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of heavily shelling a residential area in Ganja, its second largest city, in the early hours of the morning, and of hitting an apartment building.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in new clashes overnight and Monday morning as the two sides accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered..

