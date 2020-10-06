Global  
 

Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian has donated $1 million dollars to help Armenia amid the ongoing conflict in the country.


Kim Kardashian turns her publicity powers to an Armenian cause

 Samvel Balasayan does not look like the sort of man who spends much time Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As mayor of Armenia's second-biggest city, Gyumri, he..
Kim Kardashian Donates $1M Toward Armenia Conflict, Siblings Donate Too

 Kim Kardashian is putting her money where her mouth is on the conflict in Armenia -- she just announced she's dropping a fortune to aid in efforts on the ground..
Kim Kardashian says her father would have been her law school study partner [Video]

Kim Kardashian says her father would have been her law school study partner

Kim is currently going through law school in the hopes of one day following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

New Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes as ceasefire fails to hold

 Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in new clashes overnight and Monday morning as the two sides accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered..
Prosecutor said nine killed in Azeri shelling [Video]

Prosecutor said nine killed in Azeri shelling

On Sunday, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of heavily shelling a residential area in Ganja, its second largest city, in the early hours of the morning, and of hitting an apartment building.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan report shelling of cities despite truce [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan report shelling of cities despite truce

Both sides have accused each other of shelling overnight in breach of a Russian-brokered ceasefire.

Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian is doing her part to help out Armenia amid the ongoing conflict in the country. The...
North West reveals how she would make the world a better place

Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North West has said she wants everyone in the world to “love each other”.

