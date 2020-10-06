Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund
Kim Kardashian has donated $1 million dollars to help Armenia amid the ongoing conflict in the country.
Kim Kardashian says her father would have been her law school study partnerKim is currently going through law school in the hopes of one day following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian.
Prosecutor said nine killed in Azeri shellingOn Sunday, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of heavily shelling a residential area in Ganja, its second largest city, in the early hours of the morning, and of hitting an apartment building.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan report shelling of cities despite truceBoth sides have accused each other of shelling overnight in breach of a Russian-brokered ceasefire.
