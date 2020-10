Latest polls in race or President

The latest polls show Joe Biden ahead at 55% and President Trump at 43%.

More than 7 million Americans have casted their ballots.

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIMEโ€™s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories...

Before President Donald Trump's hospitalization for COVID-19, there was little movement in Ohio or...

lzz RT @ajc : Dr. Jill Biden's visit comes amid a backdrop of ever-tightening polls that show a deadlocked race for president in Georgia. One ofโ€ฆ 2 hours ago