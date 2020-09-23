Latest polls in race or President

The latest polls show Joe Biden ahead at 55% and President Trump at 43%.

More than 7 million Americans have casted their ballots.

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories...

Before President Donald Trump's hospitalization for COVID-19, there was little movement in Ohio or...

lzz RT @ajc : Dr. Jill Biden's visit comes amid a backdrop of ever-tightening polls that show a deadlocked race for president in Georgia. One of… 2 hours ago