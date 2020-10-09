Global  
 

US Presidential race: Trump says he is recovered from Covid-19, prepares for return to campaign trail

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Eye Opener: President Trump returns to campaign trail

 President Trump claimed he is now immune to the coronavirus, and his doctors say he can return to the campaign trail. Also, the confirmation hearings for Supreme..
CBS News
Donald Trump to Undergo Televised Medical Evaluation [Video]

Donald Trump to Undergo Televised Medical Evaluation

According to Fox News, the president will be given a televised medical evaluation by Doctor Marc Siegel on Friday at 8 pm.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Twitter flags Trump claims about his COVID-19 status

 The president claimed claimed he's immune to COVID-19 and can't spread it, assertions Twitter questioned. He's slated to return to the campaign trail Monday..
CBS News

Biden traveling to Las Vegas; Trump weighing return to campaign trail

Here's what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they'll be spending Friday,...
FOXNews.com - Published

Live updates: 2020 Election: Trump plans return to campaign trail after coronavirus diagnosis

President Trump will be able to return to public engagements this weekend after testing positive for...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Donald Trump claims he is Covid-19 free and 'immune' to the virus [Video]

Donald Trump claims he is Covid-19 free and 'immune' to the virus

US President Donald Trump said he is Covid-19 free as he aims to return to thecampaign trail ahead of next month's presidential election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published
Trump Now Claims He's Immune From COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Now Claims He's Immune From COVID-19

Ten days after testing positive, the president says he's ready to get back out there on the campaign trail. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published
President Trump returning to campaign trial [Video]

President Trump returning to campaign trial

President Trump says he's preparing to return to the campaign trail, but questions surrounding his condition remain unanswered by the White House.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:39Published