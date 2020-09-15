Ewan McGregor to start filming 'Star Wars' spin-off in March
Ewan McGregor has confirmed he's to start filming his Obi Wan Kenobi 'Star Wars' spin-off series in March.
Ewan McGregor added challenge to latest adventure by riding prototype eco-bikeEwan McGregor has recounted his latest motorbike adventure was a challenge at times when he and his friend Charley Boorman couldn't find a plug-in for their eco-Harley Davidsons.
Help me Dog-Bi Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope!Cute little dog dressed as Princess Leia.
Melody Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Filming Start Date Revealed by Ewan McGregor https://t.co/e3HQGt4KgY 4 hours ago
Ewan McGregor News Ewan McGregor says Obi-Wan Kenobi series to start filming in March | https://t.co/dELZVD1gR2… https://t.co/8HZqZf73me 5 hours ago
Meghna Basu RT @Gadgets360: Obi-Wan Kenobi series will start filming from March 2021, according to Ewan McGregor
https://t.co/94jSyxprY6 5 hours ago
1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Ewan McGregor says series telling the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi will start filming next year https://t.co/ShDBSPcapY 5 hours ago
Gadgets 360 Obi-Wan Kenobi series will start filming from March 2021, according to Ewan McGregor
https://t.co/94jSyxprY6 5 hours ago
Daily Mail Celebrity Ewan McGregor says series telling the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi will start filming next year https://t.co/ShDBSPcapY 8 hours ago
Derek M Jameson Ewan McGregor says Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will start filming in March https://t.co/PhjB4oDQza via @Yahoo 8 hours ago
t3medias I bring you glorious news from the nerd heavens. #StarWars
#obiwan #disneyplus
https://t.co/AMNEEqjuVP 9 hours ago
Long Way Up Trailer - Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman - Motorbike tripLong Way Up — First Look - Apple TV+
Motorbike buddies Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman have ridden across most of the Earth together. What's another 13,000 miles? Watch the docuseries #LongWayUp..
Keira Knightley Forgot Who She Played in Star WarsKeira Knightley Forgot Who She Played in Star Wars
Family welcomes home 10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgeryA Star Wars filled celebration served as a welcome home parade and belated birthday party for 10-year-old Alex Skumpya from Warminster, Pa. Skumpya was excited to finally be home after undergoing brain..