Ewan McGregor to start filming 'Star Wars' spin-off in March

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Ewan McGregor has confirmed he's to start filming his Obi Wan Kenobi 'Star Wars' spin-off series in March.


Ewan McGregor says Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin filming in March

 Actor Ewan McGregor has confirmed that his Disney Plus series about iconic Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi will start shooting in March 2021 after being..
Ewan McGregor added challenge to latest adventure by riding prototype eco-bike [Video]

Ewan McGregor added challenge to latest adventure by riding prototype eco-bike

Ewan McGregor has recounted his latest motorbike adventure was a challenge at times when he and his friend Charley Boorman couldn't find a plug-in for their eco-Harley Davidsons.

Help me Dog-Bi Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope! [Video]

Help me Dog-Bi Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope!

Cute little dog dressed as Princess Leia.

