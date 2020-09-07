Increase in COVID-19 deaths in England is 'baked in' after infection spike, says Van Tam
The recent spike in coronavirus cases will lead to an increase in deaths in a matter of weeks, England’s deputy chief medical officer has warned.
Jonathan Van Tam said further hospitalisations and deaths are “baked in” after coronavirus cases rose across the country.
He said the number of patients currently in hospital is related to infections from three weeks ago.