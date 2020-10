One person dead in Pierce Township house fire Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 hours ago One person dead in Pierce Township house fire One person is dead Monday morning after a house fire in Clermont County, according to officials. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BREAKING RIGHT NOW... ONEPERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING ANEARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE INCLERMONT COUNTY.IT'S AN UPDATETO A STORY WE FIRST TOLD YOUAT FOUR-30.THOSE FLAMES WEREFIRST REPORTED ON LUDLOWCIRCLE IN PIERCE TOWNSHIP ATABOUT ONE THIS MORNING.THEVICTIM'S IDENTITY HASN'T BEENRELEASED.THE CAUSE OF THE FIREIS STILL UNKNOWN RIGHT NOW...BUT THE HOME IS A TOTAL LOSS.