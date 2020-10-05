Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu

Global  
 

Hours after quitting the Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP.

Her entry into the saffron party comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated to be held in 2021.

Earlier in the day, Khushbu Sundar had sent a letter to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi announcing her decision to quit the party.

She had alleged that leaders like her felt ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party and claimed that those in the higher level have no touch with ground realities but continue to ‘dictate terms’.

‘Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,’ Khushbu wrote.

After joining the BJP, Khusbhu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she has realised that the country needs his leadership.

Khushbu also said that she would work to her best to ensure that BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu.

Who is Kushboo Sundar: All you need to know about the South Superstar who turned politician

 Kushboo Sundar resigned from Congress's primary membership alleging dictatorship by leader seated higher. She had joined Congress in 2014, leaving DMK.
Tamil Nadu: Khushbu Sundar quits Congress, likely to join BJP

 Khushbu Sundar quit the party on Monday stating that some individuals at the higher level within the party are dictating terms, while people want to work..
Meet Madurai student who wants to remember year 2020 for her creativity [Video]

Meet Madurai student who wants to remember year 2020 for her creativity

Where several people don't want to remember 2020 because of coronavirus, a girl form Tamil Nadu's Madurai wants to remember this year for her creativity. Meet Jeniffer, who has used COVID induced lockdown to pursue her childhood interest of making handicrafts. Jeniffer has been creating decorative items using waste and recycled material. "I was getting bored during the lockdown in March, so I got this idea of creating craftwork out of waste. I started collecting bottles and decorated them with waste material like tissue papers, pistachio shells etc. I want to remember 2020 for my creativity," Jeniffer told ANI. She is gaining popularity on social media as a young budding entrepreneur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:11Published

Hathras case: UP govt being 'unethical', not doing its job, say Cong leaders Rahul, Priyanka

 Stepping up their attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras case, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused it of..
IndiaTimes

Mayawati attacks Congress govt in Rajasthan over 'rise' in crime against Dalits, women

 Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday lashed out at the Rajasthan government over alleged rise in crime against Dalits and women, saying like in Uttar..
IndiaTimes

‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes [Video]

‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in Ladakh while others are in strategically key areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. A majority of these bridges are expected to significantly improve movement of troops in areas along the border with China in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The defence minister also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan & China seem to be on a mission to create border disputes. ‘First Pakistan, and now China, it appears disputes are being created by them as part of a mission. We share around seven thousand kilometers of border with these countries. The country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not only facing the crisis with determination but is also bringing big and historic changes in many fields,’ Rajnath said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:03Published

Bihar assembly polls: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates

 The Congress on Wednesday released its first list of 21 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections. The list was announced after the Congress Central Election..
IndiaTimes

Congress veteran Motilal Vora tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS

 Vora (91) is recovering well and his condition is stated to be stable, they said. The Congress leader was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh till April this..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Polls: Congress CEC to meet today to finalise candidates for first phase

 The central election committee (CEC) of the Congress will hold a meeting on Monday evening at the residence of interim party president Sonia Gandhi, here to..
IndiaTimes

