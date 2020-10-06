Global  
 

What You Should Know About Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s
Across the country, more and more people are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day in place of Columbus Day.


Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? 14 states celebrate, honor Native American histories and cultures

 Some groups say Columbus Day celebrates Italian American heritage. Many who celebrate Indigenous People's Day argue it glorifies genocide.
Some groups say Columbus Day celebrates Italian American heritage. Many who celebrate Indigenous...
Rally In Boston Calls For Indigenous Peoples' Day To Replace Columbus Day [Video]

Rally In Boston Calls For Indigenous Peoples' Day To Replace Columbus Day

A rally in Boston on Saturday called for the Boston City Council and Mayor Marty Walsh to create Indigenous Peoples' Day to replace Columbus Day. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:35
Boulder Will Be Hosting Their Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration Virtually [Video]

Boulder Will Be Hosting Their Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration Virtually

Starting this weekend they will have 4 days of online events to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:30
Indigenous Peoples' Day honors indigenous people every October [Video]

Indigenous Peoples' Day honors indigenous people every October

The Clark County Commission wants to celebrate indigenous people by marking the second Monday in October as a holiday in their honor. Several states have already swapped out Columbus day in favor of..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25