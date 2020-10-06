What You Should Know About Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Across the country, more and more people are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day in place of Columbus Day.
Rally In Boston Calls For Indigenous Peoples' Day To Replace Columbus DayA rally in Boston on Saturday called for the Boston City Council and Mayor Marty Walsh to create Indigenous Peoples' Day to replace Columbus Day. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.
Boulder Will Be Hosting Their Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration VirtuallyStarting this weekend they will have 4 days of online events to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.
Indigenous Peoples' Day honors indigenous people every OctoberThe Clark County Commission wants to celebrate indigenous people by marking the second Monday in October as a holiday in their honor. Several states have already swapped out Columbus day in favor of..