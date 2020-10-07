Global  
 

Lakers knew they 'had to win NBA title for Kobe' - Morris

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 07:01s - Published
Lakers knew they 'had to win NBA title for Kobe' - Morris
The Los Angeles Lakers dedicate their NBA Finals victory to the late Kobe Bryant

Street celebrations after Lakers' victory [Video]

Street celebrations after Lakers' victory

Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's a first title in a decade and marks a 4th championship ring for LeBron James.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title [Video]

Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship [Video]

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship

Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish thatfollowed the death of the iconic former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in January andall the challenges that came with leaving home for three months to play atWalt Disney World in Florida, in a bubble designed to keep inhabitants safefrom the coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win [Video]

Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win

LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

'Kobe's smiling down on us' - Lakers pay tribute to Bryant after NBA title win

 The Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash in January - after winning their first NBA title in a decade.
BBC News

AP Top Stories October 12 A

 Here's the latest for Monday October 12th: Senate to begin confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett; Trump says he's 'immune' from..
USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis on Lakers winning NBA championship for Kobe Bryant: 'He was a big brother to all of us'

Winning in Bryant's memory has been a goal for the Lakers since his death in January
CBS Sports - Published

Why the Lakers are one win away from the NBA title

Just like that, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are about to be NBA champions once again
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •BBC News


'Kobe's smiling down on us' - Lakers pay tribute to Bryant after NBA title win

The Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash in January - after...
BBC News - Published


'Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this': Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers on NBA title [Video]

'Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this': Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers on NBA title

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant has congratulated his team Los Angeles Lakers for winning the NBA title, but admitted she wishes he and their late daughter Gianna Bryant had been here to witness the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published
Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron [Video]

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron

SportsPulse: The Lakers and LeBron are back on top. LA gets their 17th. LeBron get his 4th. Both should look at this championship for what it is- arguably their most impressive feat yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 03:03Published
NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more [Video]

NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more

SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon breaks down what was easily the most entertaining game of this NBA Finals, which saw Jimmy Butler and the Heat out-duel the Lakers and force a Game 6.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:00Published