Nightingale hospitals placed on standby as Covid cases rise

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Nightingale hospitals placed on standby as Covid cases rise

Nightingale hospitals placed on standby as Covid cases rise

Professor Stephen Powis has confirmed three NHS Nightingale hospitals have been placed on standby to take Covid patients.

The hospitals in Manchester, Sunderland and Harrogate will mobilise within the next few weeks, as infections continue to rise in the regions.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


Stephen Powis National medical director for NHS England

Covid: Nightingale hospitals in northern England told to get ready

 Advisers say the situation is "hotting up", and hospitals in England must prepare for more Covid patients.
BBC News

Manchester Manchester City and metropolitan borough in England

Harrogate Harrogate Town in North Yorkshire, England


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Nightingale Hospitals prepare to come online to deal with Covid cases

Nightingale Hospitals prepare to come online to deal with Covid cases All NHS staff in high-infection areas will also get routine tests
Wales Online - Published


