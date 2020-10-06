Will This Be The Last Columbus Day In Philadelphia?

Rally In Boston Calls For Indigenous Peoples' Day To Replace Columbus Day



A rally in Boston on Saturday called for the Boston City Council and Mayor Marty Walsh to create Indigenous Peoples' Day to replace Columbus Day. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago

Conservationists Believe Up To 1,500 Birds Killed In Single Day After Flying Into Philadelphia Skyscrapers



Conservationists believe up to 1,500 birds were killed in a single day after flying into Philadelphia skyscrapers. The only word Stephen Maciejewski can use to describe the event is traumatic. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:47 Published 3 days ago