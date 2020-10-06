Will This Be The Last Columbus Day In Philadelphia?

Global  
 

Today is Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday, and in Philadelphia all city buildings and services are closed.


Rally In Boston Calls For Indigenous Peoples' Day To Replace Columbus Day [Video]

Rally In Boston Calls For Indigenous Peoples' Day To Replace Columbus Day

A rally in Boston on Saturday called for the Boston City Council and Mayor Marty Walsh to create Indigenous Peoples' Day to replace Columbus Day. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

Conservationists Believe Up To 1,500 Birds Killed In Single Day After Flying Into Philadelphia Skyscrapers [Video]

Conservationists Believe Up To 1,500 Birds Killed In Single Day After Flying Into Philadelphia Skyscrapers

Conservationists believe up to 1,500 birds were killed in a single day after flying into Philadelphia skyscrapers. The only word Stephen Maciejewski can use to describe the event is traumatic. Katie..

City Council votes to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day, rename the Columbus Obelisk [Video]

City Council votes to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day, rename the Columbus Obelisk

On Monday, Baltimore City joined cities from around the country to change the name of Columbus Day.

