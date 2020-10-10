Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

Hours after quitting the Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP. Her entry into the saffron party comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated to be held in 2021. Earlier in the day, Khushbu Sundar had sent a letter to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi announcing her decision to quit the party. She had alleged that leaders like her felt ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party and claimed that those in the higher level have no touch with ground realities but continue to ‘dictate terms’. ‘Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,’ Khushbu wrote. After joining the BJP, Khusbhu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she has realised that the country needs his leadership. Khushbu also said that she would work to her best to ensure that BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Watch the full video for all the details. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36Published
BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that Abdullah’s statement that China’s aggression was linked to abrogation of Article 370 sought to justify the transgressions by the Chinese Army and added that his claim that they would try to bring back the special status with help from China amounts to ‘sedition’. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was a habitual offender and had made similar statements in the past as well and questioned how an elected Member of Parliament can make such statements. Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was not alone in making such statements and added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements. Patra said that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin and have a soft corner for Pakistan & China. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16Published
Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit held protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12. Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also participated in the protest. Protests across various parts of countries have erupted following the new farm reforms.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. CM believes that the university will provide job-oriented education to students. "The first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University was held today. I met all the Board members. The objective of the University is to ensure that the students who pass out from here get the jobs they want," said Arvind Kejriwal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP headquarters in Delhi for party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi on October 10. BJP president JP Nadda welcomed the PM at the office. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also arrived for the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi at party headquarters on October 10. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting. BJP president JP Nadda along with others leader also joined the meeting.