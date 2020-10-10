Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 12 in Delhi.

She had resigned from Congress earlier today.

Congress has announced the dropping of Khushbu as spokesperson of the party with immediate effect.

After joining the party, Sundar also met BJP national president JP Nadda.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Khushbu Sundar Khushbu Sundar Indian politician and actress

Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu

Hours after quitting the Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP. Her entry into the saffron party comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated to be held in 2021. Earlier in the day, Khushbu Sundar had sent a letter to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi announcing her decision to quit the party. She had alleged that leaders like her felt ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party and claimed that those in the higher level have no touch with ground realities but continue to ‘dictate terms’. ‘Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,’ Khushbu wrote. After joining the BJP, Khusbhu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she has realised that the country needs his leadership. Khushbu also said that she would work to her best to ensure that BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Watch the full video for all the details. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:36Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’ [Video]

BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’

BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that Abdullah’s statement that China’s aggression was linked to abrogation of Article 370 sought to justify the transgressions by the Chinese Army and added that his claim that they would try to bring back the special status with help from China amounts to ‘sedition’. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was a habitual offender and had made similar statements in the past as well and questioned how an elected Member of Parliament can make such statements. Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was not alone in making such statements and added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements. Patra said that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin and have a soft corner for Pakistan & China. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:16Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protest against farm laws [Video]

Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protest against farm laws

Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit held protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12. Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also participated in the protest. Protests across various parts of countries have erupted following the new farm reforms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published
CM Kejriwal attends 1st board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University [Video]

CM Kejriwal attends 1st board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. CM believes that the university will provide job-oriented education to students. "The first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University was held today. I met all the Board members. The objective of the University is to ensure that the students who pass out from here get the jobs they want," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:51Published

J. P. Nadda J. P. Nadda Indian politician

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP releases list of 30-star campaigners, PM Modi and JP Nadda top in list

 Some other names in the list are Giriraj Singh, Smriti Irani, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Nityanand Rai, RK Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Yogi Adityanath,
DNA
PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters for CEC meeting [Video]

PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters for CEC meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP headquarters in Delhi for party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi on October 10. BJP president JP Nadda welcomed the PM at the office. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also arrived for the meeting.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
PM Modi attends BJP's Central Election Committee meeting [Video]

PM Modi attends BJP's Central Election Committee meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi at party headquarters on October 10. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting. BJP president JP Nadda along with others leader also joined the meeting.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Who is Kushboo Sundar: All you need to know about the South Superstar who turned politician

 Kushboo Sundar resigned from Congress's primary membership alleging dictatorship by leader seated higher. She had joined Congress in 2014, leaving DMK.
DNA

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Khushbu Sundar quits Congress minutes after being dropped as the spokesperson|Oneindia News [Video]

Khushbu Sundar quits Congress minutes after being dropped as the spokesperson|Oneindia News

Large parts of Mumbai and its suburbs are facing a power failure, due to which several trains have been held up. According to the city's electricity supply board, the outage is because of the TATAs..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published