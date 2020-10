North Korea has staged a "mass games" show to mark the 75th anniversary of itsruling Workers' Party.

Rungrado 1st of May Stadium Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un presides over a military parade in Pyongyang, as thousands of maskless troops defied the coronavirus threat. View on euronews

North Korea showed off a gigantic new intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday that analysts described as the largest of its kind in the world, as the..

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un presided over a giant military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday, as the nuclear-armed country showcased its latest and most..

A new film claims to expose the regime's efforts to evade international sanctions. But is any of it true?

A defence expert explains why a new missile displayed at a military parade is a threat to the US.

Japan has vowed to bolster its missile deterrence capability to respond to threats by North Korean weapons that are becoming “more diverse and complex,” as..

What are North Korea's Mass Games? North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched tens of thousands of dancers, gymnasts and other performers in a large-scale celebration on Sunday of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party. Emer McCarthy reports.

North Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of...

