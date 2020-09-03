COVID-19 crisis fuels Pakistan inflation, poverty



Activists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir staged a protest against the Islamic Republic in the United Kingdom. The demonstration was conducted outside Pakistan's consulate in Bradford. Pakistani nationals reportedly tried to sabotage the protest by intimidating the activists. Even UK police were seen intervening in the incident. Mahmood Kashmiri, one of the protestors, said that Pakistani diplomats were behind the attempt to break up the demonstration. He added that the Pakistanis needed to learn that they can't intimidate protestors in the UK, like they do in their home country. The demonstration was conducted in solidarity with Tanveer Ahmed, a PoK activist and journalist. He reportedly held a hunger strike a few weeks ago against Pakistani flags being hoisted at public places in PoK. He was reportedly arrested after taking down the flag himself. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:17 Published on January 1, 1970 Nearly 200 Pakistanis return from India, were stuck due to Covid lockdown



Nearly 200 Pakistani nationals returned home from India via the Wagah-Attari border post. They had been stuck in India after a lockdown was implemented to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19. They thanked the governments of the two nations for facilitating their return. India had imposed its first lockdown from March 25. The Narendra Modi administration has helped various foreign nationals stuck in the country return home. The government also launched Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded in other countries. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05 Published on January 1, 1970

180 terrorists killed in 75 successful operations this year, informs JandK DGP



Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on October 12 said in 2020, 75 successful operations have been done in JandK in which 180 terrorists were killed. He said, "10 terrorists killed in 4 operations in last 5 days. Today's operation killed Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah, a Pakistani who was involved in 3 major attacks in which 3 CRPF personnel died. This year there've been 75 successful operations in which 180 terrorists have been killed. Separately, 138 terrorists and their associates have been arrested. This year's operations achievements have set records." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published now BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’



BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that Abdullah’s statement that China’s aggression was linked to abrogation of Article 370 sought to justify the transgressions by the Chinese Army and added that his claim that they would try to bring back the special status with help from China amounts to ‘sedition’. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was a habitual offender and had made similar statements in the past as well and questioned how an elected Member of Parliament can make such statements. Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was not alone in making such statements and added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements. Patra said that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin and have a soft corner for Pakistan & China. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16 Published now