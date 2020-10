Culture Sec: 'Backroom deals' are not the answer Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 minutes ago Culture Sec: 'Backroom deals' are not the answer Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says he is 'quite sceptical' about the Project Big Picture proposals for the Premier League, describing it as the sort of 'backroom deal' that could force a look at the sport's governance. 0

