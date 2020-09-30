PM leaves Downing St for Commons

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions.

Report by Alibhaiz.

