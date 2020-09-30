PM leaves Downing St for Commons

The prime minister's special adviser Dominic Cummings and Chief Whip Mark Spencer arrive in Downing Street for a Cobra meeting with Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of his speech at the Conservative Party Conference.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to bring in further measures in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. His comments come during a press conference at 10 Downing Street.
Professor Stephen Powis has confirmed three NHS Nightingale hospitals have been placed on standby to take Covid patients.
The hospitals in Manchester, Sunderland and Harrogate will mobilise within the next few weeks, as infections continue to rise in the regions.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says the Covid pandemic has "picked up pace" in the north of England, however infection rates are increasing across the UK.
He urged people to continue using the NHS test and trace system which remains "vitally important".
We sat down (virtually, of course) with Josh O'Connor & Emma Corrin who told us about recreating the relationship between Prince Charles and Diana.
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson leaves his official residence 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons today (October 7), amid warning local lockdowns are