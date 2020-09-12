Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci

Global  
 

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context.

Matthew Larotonda reports.

The top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says a Trump campaign ad that uses a quote from him is misleading.

The ad was released last week and discusses U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to fight the pandemic.

It shows Fauci saying that he quote "can't imagine that anybody could be doing more" against COVID-19 - suggesting he was praising the president.

But those remarks are actually from an interview in March and in a statement, Fauci said that, quote, "The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials." Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh is defending the ad.

In a statement on Sunday (October 12), he said the quotes "are accurate, and directly from Dr. Fauci's mouth." In a Sunday tweet Trump himself also said, "They are indeed Dr. Fauci's own words.

We have done a 'phenomenal' job, according to certain governors." And in July, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany seemed to quote the Fauci statement in a similar way to the campaign ad.

"You have Dr. Fauci, who said that 'the record of this president is impressive; I can't imagine that, under any circumstance, that anybody could be doing more.'

And, those are the words of Dr. Fauci." Fauci and Trump have not always agreed on how to handle the pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and infected more than 7 million.

Opinion polls show most voters disapprove of the president's handling of the crisis.

ABC news says that it had asked Fauci to appear on it's Sunday morning political show but the administration failed to make him or other members of the Coronavirus Taskforce available.

President Trump hits the campaign trail for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump returns to the campaign trail 11 days after testing positive for COVID-19, though questions remain about his health. Meanwhile, the Trump..
CBS News

What Dr Fauci actually said versus how Trump used clip in campaign ad – video

 Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, has criticised Donald Trump ’s re-election campaign for using his words out of context to make it..
WorldNews

US Election 2020: Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad quote misleading

 The ad appears to show Dr Anthony Fauci praising Donald Trump, but he is talking about his own work.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Barrett must recuse from 2020 election cases, shield Supreme Court from Trump corruption

 Barrett will be a fine justice. But Trump has had a corrupting influence on Congress and she'd put the court on a similar path if she rules on his fate.
USATODAY.com

'Undecided' voters give decision-making a bad name. They shouldn't be center stage.

 It's hard to imagine more ill-suited interrogators and analysts than folks who have seen the Trump presidency and Biden's campaign yet are uncommitted.
USATODAY.com

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine [Video]

U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine

[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Kayleigh McEnany made the announcement on Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

The Precedent, and Perils, of Court Packing

 As the Senate begins hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, some liberals say expanding the size of the Supreme Court would be a fitting response to recent..
NYTimes.com

What Time is the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett Hearing?

 Democrats will look to portray Judge Barrett as an ideologue who would throw out the Affordable Care and Roe v. Wade, while Republicans above all else will seek..
NYTimes.com

The Lincoln Project's campaign against Trump

 A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News

Trump Doubles Down on Campaign Ad Using Dr. Fauci’s Words Out of Context: ‘We Have Done a Phenomenal Job…Many People Agree’

Trump Doubles Down on Campaign Ad Using Dr. Fauci’s Words Out of Context: ‘We Have Done a Phenomenal Job…Many People Agree’ Trump is doubling down on an ad using Dr. Fauci's words out of context, insisting in a tweet that it...
Mediaite - Published

Fauci says comments in Trump ad taken 'out of context' and used 'without my permission'

Fauci said Sunday that a new Trump campaign ad takes his comments "out of context" and were used...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Trump Campaign Used His Comments About COVID-19 'Out of Context' in New Ad

Dr. Anthony Fauci is firing back at the Trump Administration after the premiere of their brand new...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Fauci Calls Out Trump Campaign [Video]

Fauci Calls Out Trump Campaign

Dr. Anthony Fauci accused President Donald Trump’s reelection team of using his words out of context in a new campaign ad.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
Dr. Fauci warns that Trump's COVID-19 recovery could soon go into 'reversal' [Video]

Dr. Fauci warns that Trump's COVID-19 recovery could soon go into 'reversal'

Dr. Fauci warns that Trump's COVID-19 recovery could soon go into 'reversal'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:45Published
U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci [Video]

U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci

[NFA] Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:19Published