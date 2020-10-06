Trump supporters hold rally in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

Hundreds of Trump supporters marched in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (October 11).
The President's supporters were seen waving American flags and the Trump 2020 flags.
International Parents Of Babies Born By Surrogate Barred From US Due To PandemicThis Beverly Hills agency said six babies, some as old as six months, are essentially stuck in Los Angeles, unable to get to their international parents.
Large Trump sign appears along Los Angeles freewayA massive Trump sign popped up on the hills along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass on Tuesday morning.
Fired Amazon Employee Led Protest At Jeff Bezos' MansionREUTERS/Lucas Jackson Former Amazon employees alongside other organizers protested in front of Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills home on Sunday. Demonstrators had a list of demands, including "adequate..