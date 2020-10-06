Global  
 

Trump supporters hold rally in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

Hundreds of Trump supporters marched in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (October 11).

The President's supporters were seen waving American flags and the Trump 2020 flags.




