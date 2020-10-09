Lakers fans loot stores in Los Angeles after team wins NBA title

Violence erupted in Downtown Los Angeles, California after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title on Sunday night (October 11).

Footage shows a Starbucks coffee shop and CVS Pharmacy being looted.

The chaotic scenes unfolded after crowds defied COVID-19 restrictions and celebrated near the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

Large crowds of the LA Lakers fans were seen blaring horns and setting off fireworks after the basketball team beat Miami Heat and secured the NBA final for the first time in a decade.

The last time they won was with the late Kobe Bryant.

Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, had earlier asked fans to celebrate at home and not gather downtown or near the Staples Center, due to the risk of spreading the Covid-19 coronavirus.