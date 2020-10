Related videos from verified sources Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Morning Forecast



Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Morning Forecast Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:46 Published 1 hour ago CBS4 Forecast For Monday 10/12



CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says it will be a mostly sunny morning with increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:39 Published 1 hour ago Rain on the way for Monday



Rain is on the way. A cold front is approaching from the west, which will bring rain showers and a few thundershowers to the area this morning through early afternoon. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:51 Published 2 hours ago