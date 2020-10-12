Global  
 

LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Lakers knew they 'had to win NBA title for Kobe' - Morris [Video]

The Los Angeles Lakers dedicate their NBA Finals victory to the late Kobe Bryant

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:01Published

Vanessa Bryant posts emotional congrats to Lakers: 'Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this'

 Vanessa Bryant posted an emotional message congratulating the Los Angeles Lakers following the franchise's 17th NBA championship on Sunday.
USATODAY.com
Street celebrations after Lakers' victory [Video]

Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's a first title in a decade and marks a 4th championship ring for LeBron James.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title [Video]

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship [Video]

Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish thatfollowed the death of the iconic former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in January andall the challenges that came with leaving home for three months to play atWalt Disney World in Florida, in a bubble designed to keep inhabitants safefrom the coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win [Video]

LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

LeBron James pays tribute to his mother on FaceTime following championship: 'I hope I continue to make you proud'

 Basking in glory of his fourth NBA championship Sunday, Finals MVP LeBron James FaceTimed his mother, Gloria, reflecting on how she's inspired him.
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat to end decade-long wait for 17th title

The Los Angeles Lakers end a decade-long wait for a 17th NBA title after they beat the Miami Heat 4-2...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsNews24CTV News


LeBron James: Watch LeBron James stars as LA Lakers win NBA title

Watch LeBron James' best bits as he posts a triple double - scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •CBC.caBBC News


The Lakers’ Winding Path Ends With a Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to take home the franchise’s 17th...
NYTimes.com - Published


Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Lakers Title: ‘Wish Kobe And Gigi Were Here To See This’ [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Lakers Title: ‘Wish Kobe And Gigi Were Here To See This’

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, was one of the first to congratulate the Lakers after they crushed the Miami Heat in Game 6 to secure their record-tying 17th title Sunday night.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published
Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA Finals win outside Staples Center in Los Angeles [Video]

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA Finals win outside Staples Center in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers fans are seen celebrating their team's NBA Finals win outside their home stadium on October 11.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Lakers Fans Celebrate First NBA Finals Win In 10 Years At The Brews Hall In Torrance [Video]

Lakers Fans Celebrate First NBA Finals Win In 10 Years At The Brews Hall In Torrance

Many fans took to the streets in downtown LA to celebrate the Lakers' win over the Miami Heat, but fans also celebrated at a Torrance bar. Hermela Aregawi reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:01Published