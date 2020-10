Middle school students lift up T-shirts during dance routine causing controversy in China Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:33s - Published Middle school students lift up T-shirts during dance routine causing controversy in China A dance routine performed by middle school students in southern China caused controversy as it included them lifting up their T-shirts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Wuhan students fully return back to schools after months of coronavirus lockdown



Students in central China's Wuhan fully return to schools on September 1 after months of coronavirus lockdown. In the video, pupils were one metre away from each other while walking into the Shen.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:14 Published on September 1, 2020