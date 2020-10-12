Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, hours after quitting Congress|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Another Congress leaders jumps the ship to the BJP, Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar one of the Congress's most prominent defenders, quit the party today and joined the BJP just months before the Tamil Nadu polls.

In her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, she wrote that she felt "pushed and suppressed" by people who had no connect with ground reality.

She had been with the Congress for close to six years since 2014.

Sundar had joined the DMK in 2010 when it was in power.

