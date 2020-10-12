Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 9 minutes ago

Board could talk about a plan today for the districts return to in-person classes.

L3: coronavirus in kentucky white fcps to discuss return to classroom lexington up to this point--students have been learning from home...because of the county's positivity rate.

A vote by the board at a previous meeting..gave school officials until today to have a detailed plan for what comes next.

This could include a hybrid learning model which would roll out next month.

This would divide students into two groups...to alternate which days they would learn in school...or virtually.

The discussion is expected to happen during tonight's regularly scheduled meeting..

