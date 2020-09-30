Global  
 

North Korean leader chokes up during speech

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
North Korean leader chokes up during speech

North Korean leader chokes up during speech

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a rare show of emotion, appearing to hold back tears as he delivered a speech to thousands of military personnel over the weekend.

Dressed in a grey suit and tie, Kim Jong Un's voice cracked with emotion and at one point he had to remove his glasses as he thanked troops for their sacrifice in responding to natural disasters and help preventing a health crisis, according to the video footage aired by state-run television KRT on Sunday (October 11).

Kim blamed international sanctions and typhoons for preventing him from delivering on promises of economic progress.

He was speaking to crowds to the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party over the weekend.

In the video, North Korean people in military uniforms and Korean traditional costumes were shedding tears while listening to the nearly half an hour speech.




