S&P 500 Movers: APA, F

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:27s - Published
In early trading on Monday, shares of Ford Motor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%.

Year to date, Ford Motor has lost about 17.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apache, trading down 4.5%.

Apache is lower by about 63.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Occidental Petroleum, trading down 3.4%, and Twitter, trading up 5.2% on the day.




