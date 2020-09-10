Missouri Governor Debate (10-9-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

With the gubernatorial election in missouri now less than four weeks away, the four candidates who will be on the ballot understood that friday was an important day in making their case to the public.it didn't take long for the debate at the missouri theater in columbia to focus attention on the coronavirus and the state's response to the pandemic.(sot: nicole galloway, dem.

Candidate for gov.

: "the white house is imploring us to take action that gov.

Parson refuses to listen to.expert advice.

2,400 missourians have died from this virus since march.

When gov.

Parson was asked if he takes responsibility for his government's response to this crisis, he said 'no,' and compared it to car crashes.) (sot: gov.

Parson: the date we got from 10 of the most expert infectious disease control doctors in missouri has helped us guide our state.

In april our death rate was eight percent, today it is point-seven and we are on the right track in this state.

We have to do a combination of fighting the virus, fighting the economy and getting our kids back in school."

)in addition to covid-19, discussion on growing crime rates also took center stage and the candidates plans on reducing those numbers(sot gov.

Mike parson: "we need more police officers is what we need to fight violent crime.

We need to partner with the federal, the state and the local, which is exactly what we done.

Yesterday, we're going to get more police officers because of a special session we did.

The number one issue for all mayors, st.

Louis, kansas city, columbia, springfield law enforcement, was the witness protection program )(sot: nicole galloway, democratic candidate for governor: "i have introduced a comprehensive plan to get to the root causes of crime.

The lack of economic activity, disinvestment in education and healthcare that has been happening that's been happening for a long time.

I stand with 90 percent of missourians that say they want to see some common sense gun safety rules like background checks.")for the minor party candidates running for governor, friday was an opportunity for people to get to know them a little better and their major focus during the campaign."make no mistake, the middle class is under assault, politically, socially and culturally all across our country, and that includes missouri.

I am the champion of the middle class, i came from the middle class and i view myself in that light."

"healthcare is a human right and we can do better than medicare expansion.

We can have single-payer healthcare for all.

That's the position of the missouri green party and we've organized a number of panels on how to do this.

Parson is vying for his first full term as governor.

He took office in 2018 after the resignation of former governor eric greitens.