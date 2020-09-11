Morning Brew 10-9

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 8 minutes ago

this woman isn't risking a thing to vote in the election..

Former chicago teacher..

Bea lumpkin is 102 years old..

And says she hasn't missed an election, since she's been eligible to vote.

Last week..

She dressed in personal protective equipment, from head to toe, to drop off her absentee ballot.

Lumpkin says she wants everyone to remember the recent 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

