Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Morning Brew 10-9

C1 3 brew... where we share positive, uplifting stories............. this woman isn't risking a thing to vote in the election..

Former chicago teacher..

Bea lumpkin is 102 years old..

And says she hasn't missed an election, since she's been eligible to vote.

Last week..

She dressed in personal protective equipment, from head to toe, to drop off her absentee ballot.

Lumpkin says she wants everyone to remember the recent 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Today's morning brew biggby coffee winner is edward garner from right here in lexington.

You are the winner of a biggby coffee mug &amp; bag of coffee!

Viewers can go to the contest page on w-t-v-q dot com to take the biggby coffee trivia challenge for chance to win!

Watch for a new winner every friday on good day kentucky!

Now on to our g-d-k talkers for today...........




