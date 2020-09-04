Newly inaugurated Nimmu bridge will improve Army's strategic movements: BRO Chief Engineer

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12 made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories. While speaking to ANI, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), DG, Lt Gen Harpal Singh said, "We've sped up conversion of temporary bridges into permanent bridges. This year we're going three times our capacity. It'll help in economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism, andspeedier movement of our strategic forces." "In Ladakh, a large number of bridges are being constructed. About 30-40 bridges are under construction which will be completed between 6 months to one and a half years," he added.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that he was not against the operations being carried out by security forces in the valley but against the loss of innocent lives during those operations. "The Army has agreed that the three persons who were killed in Shopian were killed by mistake and the government should provide a huge compensation in this case," Abdullah said. Yesterday, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the investigation into the Amshipora case will be conducted with utmost fairness and will be taken to their logical conclusion. Meanwhile, the Army said that the inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded adding that during the operation, powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1990 were exceeded.
PoK activist Dr. Amjad Mirza exposed Pakistan’s brutalities during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He said that the world has been hypnotized by the lies dished out by Pakistan and called for action against the oppressive actions of the Pakistan government and Army. Dr. Mirza said that in the name of CPEC, rivers are being diverted to hydro-power projects and added that they threaten the entire ecosystem of the region. He added that anti-terrorism laws are being used to crush any form of dissent. He added that scores of young men from Gilgit-Baltistan are serving 70 to 90 year long imprisonments for protesting against plunder of their resources. He added that women are molested by the Army and hence they refuse to take cover even during cross border firing. Mirza then said that people from PoK want to gain independence from the oppressive Pakistan rule and join Kashmir & Ladakh in their path of development under the Indian union. Watch the full video for all the details.
Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carried out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh on October 10. Earlier, IAF’S C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft landed with supplies for the troops. It can carry combat equipment, troops across long distances in all weather conditions. The frequency of IAF aircrafts and helicopters has been increased amid border tensions. Indian Air Force has deployed numerous aircrafts at forward base near Ladakh. Amid tensions with Pakistan & China, India is stocking up ahead of winters. Watch the full video for more details.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in Ladakh while others are in strategically key areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. A majority of these bridges are expected to significantly improve movement of troops in areas along the border with China in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The defence minister also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan & China seem to be on a mission to create border disputes. ‘First Pakistan, and now China, it appears disputes are being created by them as part of a mission. We share around seven thousand kilometers of border with these countries. The country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not only facing the crisis with determination but is also bringing big and historic changes in many fields,’ Rajnath said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on road to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh via video conferencing. Defence Minister also inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12 made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories, via video-conferencing. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief MM Naravane and MoS Dr Jitendra Singh were present on the occasion. Addressing the event, Rajnath said, "The construction of these bridges will facilitate military and civil transport in our western, northern and north-east areas." "Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," Defence Minister added. "Even during the lockdown period, BRO continued operations in the North-Eastern states, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. BRO continued its work ensuring that snow clearance is not delayed at remote locations," he further stated. Last week, the Defence Minister had said that the strategically important Atal Tunnel is dedicated to the armed forces protecting India's borders and those living in the remote terrains."I do not need to explain the importance of this tunnel. Its strategic importance is understood by everyone. It will ensure speedy and faster transportation of rations, weapons and other logistics. It will also help in faster deployment of personnel. Situated on the border of two nations, it is dedicated to those protecting our borders, and those who live in those areas," Singh said at the inaugural ceremony in Manali.
The first convoy of Indian Army passed through the newly-inaugurated Atal Tunnel. Army's military trucks were seen driving through the tunnel on Wednesday. The longest highway tunnel in the world connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley. The tunnel reduces road distance by 46 kms and time by four to five hours. Atal Tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3. PM Modi said that the tunnel would strengthen India's border infrastructure. The 9.02 km long tunnel will be available for commuters throughout the year. Earlier, the Valley was cut off for about six months each year due to heavy snowfall.
Armed by the unwavering support from their families, the Indian Army's Ladakh Scouts, who are better known as the 'sons of soil', are at the forefront of the India-China border standoff at the east Ladakh.Ever since the Ladakh Scouts was formed in 1963 after the Sino-India war of 1962, several families have been sending their wards to guard the nation. The Dorjoi family, which has two sons guarding the nation, said despite not having spoken to them for last many days, they are not afraid and are ready to face any eventuality. "I have two sons in Ladakh Scouts. We are not in touch these days. As a parent I am not afraid. Had I been scared I wouldn't have sent them to the Army. A nation can't be guarded if one gets afraid of death," the father of soldier T Dorjoi told ANI.Even during the ongoing tensions they remained undeterred. They also said the family is planning to send their third child to the Army. Seeing his brothers protecting the nation, Stanzin, who is preparing himself to join the Ladakh Scouts, said, "I feel proud that my brothers are serving the nation, but I also miss them. I will also join Ladakh Scouts and bring pride to my country and family." This sentiment is common among other families as well. On June 1 1963, Ladakh Scouts was raised by merging the 7th and 14th battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Militia. During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the Ladakh Scouts launched a brilliant attack in Northern sector and got the Battle honour 'Turtuk' for their excellent performance.The soldiers were also the part of Operation Meghdoot at Siachen. The Ladakh Scout soldiers are recruited from Ladakh because they are acclimatised with the treacherous mountain terrain, making them lethal at heights that are inhospitable.