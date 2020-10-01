Prince Harry and Meghan witnessed son Archie's first steps during lockdown

A serious rift developed between William and Harry when the younger brotherwas pictured in a Nazi costume, according to a new book. The siblings went toMaud’s Cotswold Costumes in January 2005 and chose an animal outfit forWilliam and, for Harry, a khaki-coloured uniform, in which the young duke wasphotographed while displaying an armband with a swastika. The response to theincident prompted Harry to reconsider his older brother’s involvement and thediffering treatments of the pair, noted royal biographer Robert Lacey claimsin Battle of Brothers, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail.
The Duke of Sussex has spoken about his awakening to race issues and theproblems faced by minority communities who live in a world “created by whitepeople for white people”. Harry said his comments were not about “pointing thefinger, it is not about blame” but were “about learning” as he celebrated thestart of Black History Month (BHM) in the UK with wife Meghan. The duke andduchess were interviewed from their Californian home by the Evening Standardand the couple have joined forces with the newspaper to reveal their list ofBHM next gen trailblazers – recognised for challenging prejudice and theirpositive contribution to British society.
