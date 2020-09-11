Global  
 

Bears Go Dumpster Diving for Chinese Food

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Occurred on October 6, 2020 / Sparta, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: "At around 8:30 am, I was pulling in the parking lot for an appointment.

A mama bear and two cubs were in the grass and then retreated into the weeds.

They came back out and made their way to the dumpster which belongs to the Chinese Restaurant in our small town.

I sat in my car and watched them open the lid, the two cubs got trapped inside and mama bear stood on top of the lid.

Eventually, they all retreated into the woods again.

This is a mile from my house.

We see these bears regularly in our yard and on Sparta Mountain."


