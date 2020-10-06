Prime Day 2020 is Oct 13th and 14th

FamilyResourceCenter Amazon Prime Day is coming up on October 13th & 14th! AmazonSmile donates to Family Resource Center whenever you pu… https://t.co/UXVqgLc2Yd 2 minutes ago
Promise of Hope Foundation Amazon Prime Day is Oct 13th and 14th. Select the Promise of Hope Foundation as the charity of your choice in your… https://t.co/kYbQHtlJ3r 8 minutes ago
Steven Wu RT @amazonca: Get ready to save big on everything you need and love. Amazon Prime Day is Oct 13th and 14th. ❤️ this tweet to receive a remi… 9 minutes ago
Woodside on the Move You can make a difference while you shop Amazon Prime Day deals on October 13th & 14th. Simply shop at… https://t.co/UKcLJ0pEFU 19 minutes ago
Teffi I won't be streaming again until the 15th since there'll be a Prime Day strike on the 13th-14th. Much as I did wann… https://t.co/h0qqfeSPXl 21 minutes ago
Queen Alexandra College Did you know that on the 13th and 14th of October (tomorrow and Wednesday) https://t.co/GM3TOEp70G are holding thei… https://t.co/lJ2JOT8K8r 25 minutes ago
AmazonRetweetBot RT @NewDayFamilies: Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening on October 13th and 14th!! Shop through AmazonSmile and select New Day Foundation fo… 29 minutes ago
New Day Foundation Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening on October 13th and 14th!! Shop through AmazonSmile and select New Day Foundatio… https://t.co/Ia7jcsjtyE 29 minutes ago