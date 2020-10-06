Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prime Day 2020 is Oct 13th and 14th

Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Prime Day 2020 is Oct 13th and 14th
Prime Day 2020 is Oct 13th and 14th

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Samsung's new 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are on sale ahead of Prime Day

*SAVE UP TO $46: *As of Oct. 6, select variants of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are on sale...
Mashable - Published

Get pure and portable sound with a Beats Pill+ on sale for over $50 off

*Save $53.95:* The Beats Pill+ portable wireless speaker is on sale on Amazon ahead of Prime Day for...
Mashable - Published

Best Buy's Prime Day deals are basically already here

Tomorrow (Oct. 13) is the big day, folks: Prime Day. Well, technically it should be Prime Days,...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this

elkoFRC

FamilyResourceCenter Amazon Prime Day is coming up on October 13th & 14th! AmazonSmile donates to Family Resource Center whenever you pu… https://t.co/UXVqgLc2Yd 2 minutes ago

PromiseofHopeLI

Promise of Hope Foundation Amazon Prime Day is Oct 13th and 14th.  Select the Promise of Hope Foundation as the charity of your choice in your… https://t.co/kYbQHtlJ3r 8 minutes ago

stevenwu93

Steven Wu RT @amazonca: Get ready to save big on everything you need and love. Amazon Prime Day is Oct 13th and 14th. ❤️ this tweet to receive a remi… 9 minutes ago

WoodsideMoves

Woodside on the Move You can make a difference while you shop Amazon Prime Day deals on October 13th & 14th. Simply shop at… https://t.co/UKcLJ0pEFU 19 minutes ago

TeffiniWynn

Teffi I won't be streaming again until the 15th since there'll be a Prime Day strike on the 13th-14th. Much as I did wann… https://t.co/h0qqfeSPXl 21 minutes ago

QAC_Official

Queen Alexandra College Did you know that on the 13th and 14th of October (tomorrow and Wednesday) https://t.co/GM3TOEp70G are holding thei… https://t.co/lJ2JOT8K8r 25 minutes ago

AmazonRetweet

AmazonRetweetBot RT @NewDayFamilies: Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening on October 13th and 14th!! Shop through AmazonSmile and select New Day Foundation fo… 29 minutes ago

NewDayFamilies

New Day Foundation Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening on October 13th and 14th!! Shop through AmazonSmile and select New Day Foundatio… https://t.co/Ia7jcsjtyE 29 minutes ago